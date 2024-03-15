Cam'Ron Shades Nick Young For Sharing Story About Draya Michele And Gilbert Arenas

Cam'ron sounded off on Nick Young after the ex-NBAer recently shared a salacious story about how Draya Michele and Gilbert Arenas once hooked up. “Shoutout to Shabazz [OG], he made a great point. He said, ‘Y’all n-ggas is not having them morning meetings with yourself in the mirror.’ You know, that three second to 33 second meeting with yourself in the mirror. Cause y’all n-ggas is just running around saying everything. How is your man getting a blowjob in the backseat change your life? He getting his d-ck sucked — pause — but it changed your life? Why are you commenting on that n-gga getting fellatio’d and you wasn’t even getting fellatio?" Killa asked on It Is What It Is.

However, Cam'ron is not the only person who has been sounding off on Young for his comments. Patrick Beverley has defended Michele after Young's story. "Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool, not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod," Beverley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. However many people in Beverley's comments tried to defend Young and Arenas, saying the two men were just trying to "warn" Green about Michele.

Read More: Draya Michele Allegedly Used To Babysit Jalen Green's Ex

Fans Call Out Neighborhood Talk For Comparing Joie Chavis & Trevon Diggs To Draya Michele & Jalen Green

However, it's not just Young catching heat for his comments about Michele. The Neighborhood Talk tried to ride the viral Michele train when announcing that Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs were expecting a child together. The popular gossip outlet announced Chavis' pregnancy by sharing a tweet comparing her to Michele. There is a 10-year age gap between Chavis and Diggs and a 17-year age gap between Michele and her partner, Jalen Green.

However, fans were not here for the comparison. "10 is decent and she don’t got no kids his age," one fan argued. "10 and 17 years are very different 😅," added another. "25 and 35 is NOT news 😕😒," noted a third. As seen in the examples, most people felt that Neighborhood Talk was simply trying to conflate an unrelated issue for clicks. Do you feel that the situations are different? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Draya Michele Net Worth 2023: What Is The Basketball Wives LA Star Worth?

[via]