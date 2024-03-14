Draya Michele Gets Honest About Struggling With Hate, Hits Back At London Brown Comments

Draya Michele has said that some days she feels like she is "struggling to breathe" amid the wave of hate she has received over her relationship with Jalen Green. Previously, Michele had shared words from a self-proclaimed medicine woman in response to the hate. "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough," read a tweet.

However, Michele also had a more direct response to London Brown, who had called her "passed around goods" in a scathing response to the relationship. “I have never met this man a day in my life. Idk why he feels the need to speak about me in a situation where he uses the term “us”. Brother. KING. I don’t know you. Didn’t even know your name was London until today right now this second as I was asked about this. I’ve avoided the net all together and most b-tch a-- tendencies I’ve endured for the past few days. I won’t be lied on tho. Stay blessed. #idontknowthisman #whoisus #itwouldaneverbeenvou," Michele wrote.

However, not everyone has it out for Michele. Patrick Beverley has defended Michele and Green after Nick Young shared a salacious story about the reality star on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. "Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool, not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod," Beverley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. However many people in Beverley's comments tried to defend Young and Arenas, saying the two men were just trying to "warn" Green about Michele.

Meanwhile, Joe Budden recently called Michele a "predator" amid the rumors that the 39-year-old year might be expecting a child with the 21-year-old Green. "We've seen so many NBA stars lose their career, and everything, because of women like this," Budden said. He also went after co-host MeLyssa Ford, who didn't appear to have an issue with the relationship. "We don't have twenty minutes to explain something to you that is right there in front of you," Budden said dismissively. Despite this, several fans pointed out that Budden was also a predator after impregnating at a woman in her mid-20s when he was 39.

Draya Michele Gets Real About Hate

