Joe Budden Calls Draya Michele A "Predator" As His Co-Host Defends Jalen Green Rumors

Joe Budden has become the latest person to call reality star Draya Michele a "predator" amid the rumors that the 39-year-old year might be expecting a child with 21-year-old NBA star Jalen Green. "We've seen so many NBA stars lose their career, and everything, because of women like this," Budden said. He also went after co-host MeLyssa Ford, who didn't appear to have an issue with the relationship. "We don't have twenty minutes to explain something to you that is right there in front of you," Budden said dismissively.

However, fans were not quite as on board with Budden's comments. "He loud about this but said he didn’t wanna speak on Diddy in no shape or form Joe hush 😂," noted one fan. "Y’all don’t have this energy for Marques Houston tho 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," added another. Furthermore, many people pointed to Budden's own past a source of hypocrisy. "Wasn’t Cyn Santana only like 4 years older than Jalen when Joe dated and impregnated her at 39?" asked a third commenter. Elsewhere, Ford had made a cogent point about why Green doesn't appear to get a say in who he dates.

What Is Going On With Draya Michele And Jalen Green?

Basketball Wives and Real Housewives alum Draya Michele is facing "predator" accusations after rumors that she was pregnant emerged online. Michele is reportedly dating young Rockets star Jalen Green. For many social media users, the age gap is unacceptable, especially given that Michele's eldest child is around the same age as Green. However, at this time, both their relationship and Michele's pregnancy are just rumors and speculation.

However, part of the outrage beyond the age gap is Green's apparent immaturity. In early 2023, a video went viral showing Green roughhousing with former teammate Josh Christopher. The short clip showed Christopher pinned below Green with his legs spread in the air. Green, situated between Christopher's legs, vigorously thrusted in a simulation of a sex act for a few seconds before rolling off Christopher. Both players are seen laughing as the video ends.

