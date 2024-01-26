How Many Kids Does Draya Michele Have?

Since the early 2010s, Draya Michele has been captivating audiences both on and off-screen. While she first gained prominence being known as Chris Brown’s girlfriend, she has since grown into a recognizable media personality. Behind the many hats she wears as a public figure, Draya Michele is also a loving mother of two kids. However, rumors are currently going round that she is pregnant with a third child.

While it remains unconfirmed, the claim is that the 39-year-old is carrying the child of 21-year-old NBA player Jalen Green, whom she has been involved with for some time now. Although it’s just speculation at the moment, the Basketball Wives star is facing outrage, and is being labeled a predator. Nonetheless, if the rumors turn out to be true, Michele will soon be welcoming child number three. In the meantime, here are her two kids.

Kniko Howard

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Kniko Howard (L) and Draya Michele arrive at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

While his exact birth date remains unclear, Kniko Howard was conceived sometime in 2002, when his mother was 17. He is the oldest of the two kids Draya Michele has given birth to and is between 21 and 22 years old right now. In early 2016, Howard’s paternity was being debated on social media. At that time, many believed that his father was former NBA player Gilbert Arenas. However, Michele shut down those rumors before things got out of hand. In a now-deleted Instagram post from February 2016, she made it clear that Kniko’s father was not an NBA player. She shared that Kniko’s dad, who he is named after, “lives in PA and makes an honest living being a barber.” Afterward, with the topic settled, fans backed off and laid it to rest.

Although Kniko Howard is barely seen on his mother’s social media accounts, the two seem to have a sweet relationship. In 2021, already a mother of two, Draya Michele proudly sent the oldest of her two kids off to college. She captioned the photos she posted on Instagram, “Well, It’s official. I’m a college mom. I’m so proud of you son!!!!!!” Many fans were taken by surprise at how much Kniko had grown, and they congratulated both him and his mom. For the most part, Kniko Howard maintains a very low profile. Not much is known about his personal life and interests. However, right now, he should be a junior at Georgia State University, Atlanta, where he was admitted in 2021.

Jru Scandrick

On April 8, 2016, Draya Michele officially became a mother of two kids. The Real Housewives Of Hollywood star shares her son Jru Scandrick with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick. Michele announced Jru’s birth on X a week after his arrival. “I had him last week and I just wanted to take that time to enjoy him as my own little special gift,” she gushed. Since his birth, the youngster has made sparse appearances on his mother’s Instagram. Being that he is only seven years old right now, he is probably restricted from using social media, and rightly so. It is yet to be seen if Jru will choose to follow in the footsteps of either of his parents. While there’s a good possibility of that happening, he just might grow up to forge his own path.

