Draya Michele’s Rise To Fame: From Reality TV To Entrepreneurship

She might have broken through via reality TV, but Draya Michele has surely spread her wings. Transitioning from a reality TV star to an online personality, and then a respectable entrepreneur is no easy feat. However, Draya Michele has managed all of these transitions and career pivots. Throughout her decade-long career, Michele has seen many highs and lows. Nonetheless, she has handled each of these as they came her way, making her a prominent name in entertainment today.

Recently, Michele has sparked dating rumors with basketballer, Jalen Green. The two were spotted out together which has understandably garnered much criticism. Michele is a whopping 17 years older than the NBA star. Indeed, the media personality has gained much fame for her welcoming online personality and personal style. Nonetheless, she’s also been at the center of a few controversies during her time in the spotlight.

The Rise Of Draya Michele

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 25: Basketball Wives LA cast member Draya Michele attends Dress Up the City with Draya at Seven74 Boutique on February 25, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage)

A Pennsylvania native, Andraya Michele Howard gained early recognition as a video vixen. She has appeared in music videos for several artists, including Quavo and Don Toliver. She eventually kicked off a modeling career, which she had shown interest in from a young age.

It wasn’t until she was cast in Basketball Wives LA in 2011 that Michele’s fame began to surge. Despite not being married to a basketball player at the time, Michele was cast on the show for her personality and history of dating some basketball stars. After leaving the show in 2015, Michele revealed she didn’t love her time on Basketball Wives. However, she has expressed gratitude for the opportunities it afforded her. Most especially, being able to start her first clothing line, Mint Swim.

Relationships And Controversies

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 15: Draya Michele attends the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NAACP )

One of Draya Michele’s earliest relationship rumors was with singer Chris Brown. She has also been rumored to be with Wiz Khalifa and DeShawn Stevenson. Her most famous relationship was with NFL player Orlando Scandrick, who she began dating in 2013, during her time on Basketball Wives. The pair announced that they had broken up a few years later in 2015, only a month after revealing that they were engaged. The couple were on and off again until 2019 when they called it quits for the last time. Draya and Orlando share a son named Jru, born in 2016.

Amidst her romantic past, Draya Michele has also found herself under scrutiny for other reasons. In 2020, she made insensitive comments on the unfolding situation between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. These comments implied that getting shot by your lover was romantic, which the internet did not take too well. Even Megan publicly bashed Michele for her take, and she was swift to issue an apology via Twitter. However, that didn’t save her from the repercussions of her actions. The heaviest consequence came when Michele lost her role as a Fenty ambassador.

Business Ventures

Draya Michele began her first business venture, a swimsuit line called Mint Green, in 2011. Despite starting the line herself with an initial investment of $12,000, Mint Swim has grown to be a massive company. Her products have been worn by notable names, such as Selena Gomez and Zendaya. She followed up with a clothing and lifestyle line named Fine Ass Girl in 2013. Subsequently, she launched a new clothing line in 2016, Beige & Coco. This was focused on a more refined and sophisticated aesthetic for women. Draya has also shown an interest in acting. She has appeared in: L.A.’s Finest, Star, The Perfect Match, and more.

Draya Michele’s Future

In line with her determination, Michele has continued to improve on her entrepreneurship endeavors with her various clothing lines. She continues to keep herself busy with new activities, such as exploring gardening. She also returned to reality TV in 2021 with the Zeus show, Doses of Draya. Today, she continues to promote her brands online, and has amassed a hefty following on social media. Her acting career is still on the rise too, with small roles in projects like the 2022 Christmas romcom helmed by Ne-Yo, The Sound of Christmas, and Tubi’s Be Someone.

