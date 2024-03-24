Jalen Green Accused Of Impregnating Stripper & Model Before Draya Michele

Jalen Green and Draya Michele announced they're expecting their first child together earlier this month amid ongoing criticism of their age-gap relationship. The Houston Rockets player is 22 years old while the former Basketball Wives star is 39. The duo appeared to be doing better than ever, with Green even breaking his silence last week to defend Michele amid "predator" accusations. Now, however, he's facing some of his own.

Recently, an unnamed model came forward to claim that she was also impregnated by Green, though this remains unconfirmed. According to her, she delivered their child in February. Another woman, a stripper, also claims to be expecting a child with Green. Allegedly, her due date is the same as Draya Michele's, around May of this year. It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not Michele was aware of their alleged pregnancies.

Jalen Green Could Have Three Kids Within 12 Months

(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The rumors certainly come as a shock to fans, as Green has shown nothing but love to Michele in recent weeks. He even debuted a tattoo of her name on his lower stomach earlier this month, seemingly indicating his commitment to her. Following a win recently, he was asked what motivates him on the court, to which he replied "My family [and] my baby.”

Michele appears similarly elated over her pregnancy, writing a heartfelt message to her unborn daughter along with her announcement. "We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl," she described. "I am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment." What do you think of Draya Michele and Jalen Green announcing that they're expecting their first child together? What about a model claiming she just had his baby last month? How about the stripper who allegedly has the same due date as Michele? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

