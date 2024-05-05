Jalen Green’s 23-Year-Old Alleged Baby Mama Has No Beef With Draya Michele, Sources Claim

Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves
Allegedly, Green welcomed a baby girl named Peace Moira in February.

Jalen Green has been at the center of plenty of controversy in recent months, ever since making things official with 39-year-old Draya Michele. The high-profile pair continue to raise eyebrows for their age-gap relationship. Draya is nearly two decades older than the Houston Rockets player and has a son roughly the same age. The backlash was only compounded in March when the couple announced that they're expecting a child together.

It appears, however, that Green's child with Draya might not be his first. During a recent chat with TMZ, sources alleged that the young athlete welcomed a baby girl in February. The child's mother is rumored to be Myah Iakopo, a 23-year-old college student.

Jalen Green Allegedly Welcomed Daughter In February

The sources claim that the two of them were never in a serious relationship, but Green has vowed to be involved in his alleged daughter Peace Moira's life and to support her financially. This raises a lot of questions about where he stands with Draya. Reportedly, however, she's well aware of the alleged little one. While the sources admit that the mothers have yet to speak to one another, they insist that there's no tension. Luckily, they say that Iakopo isn't concerned with what Green does so long as he continues to be a reliable co-parent.

These aren't the first mumblings of Green fathering children outside of Draya's either. In March, he was accused of impregnating a model and a dancer within the past year. As far as fans know, all of these claims are unconfirmed, though Iakopo did share a photo of baby Peace on Instagram in February. What do you think of sources alleging that Jalen Green welcomed a child in February? What about them adding that the child's mother has no beef with the soon-to-be mother of his other child, Draya Michele? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

