Draya Michele Responds To Hate Amid Jalen Green Relationship & Pregnancy: "Mean Is Mean"

BYCaroline Fisher237 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Draya Michele attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Draya Michele says she's "just trying to survive."

Draya Michele has been subject to a tremendous amount of criticism in recent months. This is largely due to her controversial relationship with Jalen Green, who's almost 20 years younger than her. The 39-year-old announced that the two of them are expecting a child together last month, which only added fuel to the fire.

Despite all of the backlash, Michele has been keeping her fans in the loop about her pregnancy, opening up about her struggles, asking for tips from fellow moms, and documenting her growing bump. Recently, however, she took the opportunity to address all the hate she's been receiving online.

Read More: Jalen Green & Draya Michele Host Baby Shower Celebration After Pregnancy Controversy

Draya Michele Says She's "Just Trying To Survive"

In a series of Instagram Stories shared yesterday, the personality emphasized the pros and cons of using social media and claimed that those using it to spread hate need to stop. "Socia media is used as therapy for those who enjoy sharing their real life stories," she wrote. "It also seems to be a source of something for the people who comment negativity... Perhaps a release of some sort. But idk. Mean is mean. And as a human race... we gotta do better. People are very mean in the comments... Besides feeling bad to myself... I would never type out my opinions to people. Especially not those just trying to (like i said) survive and make the best of it."

Clearly, the expecting mother is fed up with all of the relentless scrutiny. Unfortunately, however, it doesn't look like it'll come to an end any time soon. What do you think of Draya Michele receiving backlash for her pregnancy and relationship with Jalen Green? Do you agree with what she said about hate on social media? Do online critics need to back off? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Draya Michele Scrutiny Continues After She Delivers Her Latest Pregnancy Update

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
draya micheleSportsWho Are The Fathers Of Draya Michele's Kids?66.7K
2023 GQ Men Of The Year - ArrivalsSportsDraya Michele Seemingly Responds To Criticism Over Jalen Green Relationship6.1K
2021 NBA DraftSportsJalen Green Accused Of Impregnating Stripper & Model Before Draya Michele49.2K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSportsDraya Michele Gets Honest About Struggling With Hate, Hits Back At London Brown Comments3.0K