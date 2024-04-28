Draya Michele Responds To Hate Amid Jalen Green Relationship & Pregnancy: "Mean Is Mean"

Draya Michele has been subject to a tremendous amount of criticism in recent months. This is largely due to her controversial relationship with Jalen Green, who's almost 20 years younger than her. The 39-year-old announced that the two of them are expecting a child together last month, which only added fuel to the fire.

Despite all of the backlash, Michele has been keeping her fans in the loop about her pregnancy, opening up about her struggles, asking for tips from fellow moms, and documenting her growing bump. Recently, however, she took the opportunity to address all the hate she's been receiving online.

Draya Michele Says She's "Just Trying To Survive"

In a series of Instagram Stories shared yesterday, the personality emphasized the pros and cons of using social media and claimed that those using it to spread hate need to stop. "Socia media is used as therapy for those who enjoy sharing their real life stories," she wrote. "It also seems to be a source of something for the people who comment negativity... Perhaps a release of some sort. But idk. Mean is mean. And as a human race... we gotta do better. People are very mean in the comments... Besides feeling bad to myself... I would never type out my opinions to people. Especially not those just trying to (like i said) survive and make the best of it."

Clearly, the expecting mother is fed up with all of the relentless scrutiny. Unfortunately, however, it doesn't look like it'll come to an end any time soon. What do you think of Draya Michele receiving backlash for her pregnancy and relationship with Jalen Green? Do you agree with what she said about hate on social media? Do online critics need to back off? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

