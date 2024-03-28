Draya Michele Scrutiny Continues After She Delivers Her Latest Pregnancy Update

Draya Michele is someone who has created a lot of controversy over the past few weeks. Overall, this is due to her relationship with Jalen Green. There is a 17-year age gap between the two, and fans believe this makes Michele a predator of sorts. Moreover, she recently revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's first child. Considering what happened with Brittany Renner and PJ Washington, one can understand why there is outrage right now. However, Michele is carrying on as if the noise simply does not exist.

Recently, the reality star took to Instagram where she offered up a pregnancy update. She is now 30 weeks pregnant, which means she is about a month and a half away from giving birth. As she explained, she has been dealing with vitamin D deficiency. Moreover, she also has melasma which is a skin condition that can be quite common when pregnant. Michele noted that she “needed to go through” things throughout this pregnancy, although she didn't really expand on why that is the case.

Draya Michele Speaks

In the comments over at The Shade Room, fans continued to get on her case for having a child with Jalen Green. Moreover, some made referenced to the fact that Green may have allegedly already had a child with someone else. "When yall gonn discuss the baby he just had?" one person wrote. "She telling us everything, but why she chose to have a baby with the boy," wrote another. Her pregnancy remains controversial, and that won't be changing anytime soon.

