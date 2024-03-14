Who Has Draya Michele Dated?

Draya Michele is a multifaceted personality known for her roles in reality television, modeling, acting, and business ventures. The actress has often found herself in the public eye for more than just her professional endeavors. Fans and followers are naturally curious about Draya Michele’s personal life, particularly her relationship history. The model has been romantically linked to quite a few notable names. However, it’s her relationship with Jalen Green that has caused some serious stir recently. This is especially concerning because she is 18 years older than the NBA star. Nonetheless, the pair are currently expecting, as Michele is pregnant with Green’s child. Needless to say, the backlash has been nothing short of enormous. Let’s look at all the relationships that have shaped Draya Michele’s dating history.

DeShawn Stevenson (2007)

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 12: DeShawn Stevenson #92 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates after he made a 3-point shot in the first half against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Six of the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena on June 12, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

During her rise to fame, Draya Michele were reportedly in a relationship with former NBA player DeShawn Stevenson. Their time together garnered some attention in 2011, especially when Draya posted a few throwback pictures on Facebook of herself and Stevenson together. The caption stated that the two were only friends. However, fans suggested that at some point, they may have been more than that.

Gilbert Arenas (2008)

DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 31: Coach Gilbert Arenas of the Enemies is introduced before the game against the Triplets during BIG3 - Week Four at the American Airlines Center on July 31, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for BIG3)

In 2008, Draya Michele was romantically linked to NBA player Gilbert Arenas. The details of their relationship are not extensively known but their connection was acknowledged during Draya's early rise to prominence. Their past relationship kickstarted a massive scandal in 2016 when rumors began circulating that Arenas was the father of Draya’s son. She ended up addressing the rumors on her Instagram account and clearly denied that Arenas was her son’s father. She wrote:

“I have also NEVER attempted to say anyone other than who my son is named after (yes he’s a junior) was the father. My son’s father lives in pa and makes an honest living being a barber. This shit is completely embarrassing to me and my family. And I intend on putting this to final rest.”

One of Draya Michele’s early high-profile relationships was with Chris Brown. Their brief relationship occurred right after the R&B singer ended things with Rihanna and before he began dating Karrueche. The two dated for nine months. Unafraid to share the details of her relationship with Chris Brown, Draya Michele went on The Wendy Williams Show to tell the world what their relationship was like.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Wiz Khalifa performs during a race-break in the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Draya and Wiz Khalifa were linked together in 2011 when photos of the two together were released. This sparked rumors and speculations that Khalifa had cheated on his then-girlfriend Amber Rose with Draya. The photos were of Draya sitting on Khalifa’s lap in an L.A. club. Soon after, Draya clarified that that the photos were old and she was cool with Amber Rose.

Orlando Scandrick (2013-2019)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Orlando Scandrick (L) and Draya Michele attend HEROES at The ESPYS at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for )

Draya Michele's most well-known and publicized relationship was with NFL player Orlando Scandrick. The couple had an on-again, off-again relationship, with their fair share of ups and downs. Their relationship was filled with cheating scandals and fights. They got engaged in 2015, but eventually called off their engagement in 2016. Despite the challenges, the former couple shares a son named Jru.

Tyrod Taylor (2020-2023)

American football player Tyrod Taylor and model Draya Michele guests at the Dolce and Gabbana x Persol party of the Milan Fashion Week Men's Collection Spring Summer 2023. Milan (Italy), June 18th, 2022 (Photo by Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Draya Michele and NFL quarterback Tyrod Taylor began a relationship in 2020. The two were spotted on different occasions going out on dates and enjoying each other’s company. Draya and Taylor were rumored to have had an on-and-off relationship. The two, however, remained relatively private about their relationship on social media. They rarely posted pictures of each other online. The relationship came to an end in 2023.

Jalen Green (2023-Present)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets reacts after dunking the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Most recently, another NBA player has joined Draya’s list of sportsmen. In 2023, Draya was spotted rooting for Green at Toyota Center. The couple has been romantically linked since August 2023 and Draya is also rumored to be carrying the player’s child. Their relationship has garnered its fair share of controversy, as their 18-year age gap has become a topic of concern. This also means her son is almost the same age as Green. Even with the rumors and scandal swirling around the two, they are officially expecting a baby together.

