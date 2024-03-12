Who Are The Fathers Of Draya Michele's Kids?

Draya Michele’s name has been all over the news lately. After months of speculation about her current pregnancy, she has finally confirmed the suspicions. She has also revealed Jalen Green as the father of her unborn child. Draya Michele already has two grown kids, but the media personality is excited about the arrival of a third.

While many fans are happy for her and have congratulated her, Michele has also received heavy criticism. This is due to the age gap between her and Jalen Green, the father of her unborn baby. Despite the backlash, however, she seems to be focused on the joys of motherhood and being with her man. Altogether, Dreya Michele has now had kids with three men. Here they are.

Kniko Howard Sr.

Kniko Howard Sr. is the father of 21-year-old Kniko Howard Jr. The oldest of her kids, Draya Michele gave birth to Howard Jr. in 2002 when she was 17. For a while, fans were unaware of Michele’s oldest child's father, nor did they question it. However, in early 2016, rumors began to spread about the paternity of Kniko Howard Jr. People were starting to believe that former NBA player Gilbert Arenas was the boy’s father. However, that was not the truth, and Draya Michele subsequently made that clear in a now-deleted Instagram post from February 2016.

“Here is Draya ….. At 17 years old I got pregnant by a man who became incarcerated for 10 when I was 7 months pregnant. With help from my mom, I was able to survive. Now, judging by how under-developed and young I was, besides living in a very small city in PA….. There’s no way in 2002 I got pregnant by some athlete. If I had, there’s not a chance in fucking hell I would have wasted 7 years of my life working “in the club” because clearly child support would be on fleek. I have never received A DIME of child support in my life and that’s ok. I have also NEVER attempted to say anyone other than who my son is named after (yes he’s a junior) was the father,” she wrote.

She added, “My son’s father lives in pa and makes an honest living being a barber.” Not much else is known about the man, or what he looks like.

Orlando Scandrick

Before the drama about Kniko Howard’s paternity began, fans wondered if Draya Michele wanted any more kids. This was because over a decade had passed after her oldest child was born, so, many thought she just wasn’t interested. However, that speculation was debunked when she announced her second pregnancy in January 2016. At the time, Michele was engaged to former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Subsequently, on April 8, 2016, the former couple welcomed their son, Jru Scandrick. Unfortunately, they eventually split up, and have remained separated since. The 37-year-old Scandrick is now retired after over a decade as a professional football player. In 2022, he took on a head coaching job at St. Bernard High, Los Angeles.

Jalen Green

Currently, the Basketball Wives star is trending on social media, and it’s due to her relationship with Jalen Green. The 22-year-old shooting guard plays for the Houston Rockets, and has been affiliated with Michele since 2023. While there were whispers about their relationship, neither of them confirmed the rumors to be true. However, that completely changed in January 2024 following reports and speculation of a pregnancy. If the rumors were true, then that would mean that Draya Michele would soon become a mother of three kids. However, what had people talking was the possibility of Jalen Green being the father. On March 8, 2024, Michele took to Instagram to reveal that she was indeed pregnant. Since then, social media has been in an uproar about it, but both Michele and Green seem to have tuned out the noise. The couple’s child is expected to be born sometime in May.

