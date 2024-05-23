Draya Michele Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body After Giving Birth To Baby Girl With Jalen Green

Draya Michele and Houston Rockets star Jalen Green celebrated the arrival of their first child earlier this month, as was previously reported. Alongside the joy of motherhood, the reality TV star is also focusing on her health and fitness. Just ten days after giving birth, Michele shared a series of exercise videos on her Instagram Story, showcasing her dedication. The former "Basketball Wives" actress can be seen spending twenty minutes on a treadmill in the first video. Additionally, the second video captures her enthusiasm as she returns to the gym to retrieve her jacket.

Draya Michele disclosed that on May 17, she and Jalen welcomed their daughter. Draya used a carousel of images to share the news on Instagram. The celebrity said that her father passed away on Mother's Day in 2021. She has found it difficult to enjoy the occasion ever since without thinking back to the phone call that let her know the sad news that morning. Additionally, Draya went on to say that she is happy that her baby entered the world safely this year.

Draya Michele Is Putting In Work Post-Jalen Green Baby

“If you’re wondering where my baby weight went … you see where the hell it went,” she captioned the video. Draya recently wrote on Mother's Day, “Well, this Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward. Love + Light everyone.” Jalen Green has also alleged gotten at least two other women pregnant around the same time as Draya.

In recent months, Draya Michele has faced a great deal of criticism. Her problematic relationship with Jalen Green, who is about 20 years younger than her, is mostly to blame for this. The 39-year-old's announcement last month that they are having a child together only served to fan the flames. Green has yet to comment on the birth. Draya seems to be enjoying the initial parts of new motherhood. She has previous children, one of which is about the same age as Jalen Green. Overall, congratulations to Draya and Jalen Green for welcoming their baby girl into the world.

