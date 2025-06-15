Draya Michele and Jalen Green have finally shared pictures of their daughter, Lyght, who they welcomed in May of last year. Taking to Instagram over the weekend in honor of Father’s Day, Green posted pictures of himself and Lyght posing for an advertisement for Burberry. "Fatherhood but make it fashion @burberry dad #ad," Green wrote in the caption.

Michele jumped in the comments section to add: “Wow. She’s a cutie !!! Love you guys," as caught by The Shade Room. She also reposted the pictures on her own Instagram Story and wrote: “My daughter @lyghtgreen says hello.”

Fans in the comments shared plenty of supportive messages as well. Green's Houston Rockets teammate, Fred VanVleet, left behind a heart emoji. "Yall did that! She’s beautiful," another user wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. "We’ve been waiting to see her precious face!" one more fan commented.

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Relationship Timeline

Draya Michele and Jalen Green began publicly dating back in August 2023. By March of the following year, Michele announced that she was pregnant. “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl,” she wrote at the time, according to People. "We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

She gave birth two months later in May 2024. “In 2021, on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away,” she wrote. “Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate ... This Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.”

Appearing on SportsTalk 790 in October, Green gave an update on how parenting was going. “Fatherhood is great, I cannot complain,” he said. “My baby is beautiful, healthy, she’s amazing.”