Draya Michele & Jalen Green Finally Reveal Their Daughter, Lyght, In Celebration Of Father's Day

BY Cole Blake 175 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Draya Michele Jalen Green
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show at Pan Pacific Park on June 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Draya Michele and Jalen Green welcomed their daughter, Lyght, back in May 2024.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green have finally shared pictures of their daughter, Lyght, who they welcomed in May of last year. Taking to Instagram over the weekend in honor of Father’s Day, Green posted pictures of himself and Lyght posing for an advertisement for Burberry. "Fatherhood but make it fashion @burberry dad #ad," Green wrote in the caption.

Michele jumped in the comments section to add: “Wow. She’s a cutie !!! Love you guys," as caught by The Shade Room. She also reposted the pictures on her own Instagram Story and wrote: “My daughter @lyghtgreen says hello.”

Fans in the comments shared plenty of supportive messages as well. Green's Houston Rockets teammate, Fred VanVleet, left behind a heart emoji. "Yall did that! She’s beautiful," another user wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. "We’ve been waiting to see her precious face!" one more fan commented.

Read More: Draya Michele Teases Boyfriend Jalen Green Over Thinking A T-Pain's Classic Song Was Brand New

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Relationship Timeline

Draya Michele and Jalen Green began publicly dating back in August 2023. By March of the following year, Michele announced that she was pregnant. “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl,” she wrote at the time, according to People. "We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”

She gave birth two months later in May 2024. “In 2021, on Mother’s Day, my dad passed away,” she wrote. “Since then, it’s been extremely hard to celebrate ... This Mother’s Day was different. My daughter was safely brought into this world and I’m forever grateful for the new memories we all get to experience moving forward.”

Appearing on SportsTalk 790 in October, Green gave an update on how parenting was going. “Fatherhood is great, I cannot complain,” he said. “My baby is beautiful, healthy, she’s amazing.”

Read More: Jalen Green Heads Into The Playoffs Confirming Relationship With Draya Michele Still Intact

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2019 American Influencer Awards Sports Draya Michele Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body After Giving Birth To Baby Girl With Jalen Green 4.4K
FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, Hosted By FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner In West Hollywood, CA Relationships Draya Michele Announces Birth Of Daughter With Jalen Green 2.1K
PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event Relationships Torrei Hart Speaks On Draya Michele, Blames Jalen Green For Relationship: "He Wanted Some Of The Cougar" 50.3K
Fashion Trust U.S. Awards - Arrivals Relationships Draya Michele Speaks On Having More Kids In Resurfaced Interview 2.8K