Draymond Green says he isn't okay with taunting other players over their romantic relationships and explained why during an appearance on the Pivot Podcast. In doing so, he used Jalen Green and Draya Michele's Relationship as an example.

"I don't do the woman thing. I ain't gonna talk about your lady," he said. "That's where I draw the line. It's about the only line I draw... I ain't gonna talk about your lady and I ain't gonna talk about your kids. Those two to me, they off limits. If you start talking about somebody's lady, I don't respect that."

From there, he brought up Jalen Green and Draya Michele as well as the Warriors' playoff series versus the Rockets. He continued: "Jalen Green, everybody had their opinions on him. That's one of the things that really pissed me off in that series... Everybody talking about him and his woman. That ain't none of y'all business. Get out that man's business. I'm publicly defending him like, 'Y'all stop.' That's wack to me. I don't rock with that." Green also admitted that he's said some stuff he's "not too proud of."

Jalen Green & Draya Michele's Relationship

Jalen Green and Draya Michele have been publicly dating since August 2023. Many fans have expressed concern about their age difference, considering Michele is 40 years old and Green is 23 years old. At the start of 2024, Michele confirmed that the two were expecting their first child together. “We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl,” she wrote at the time, according to People. "We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment.”