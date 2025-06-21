Draya Michele got time today.

After sharing a fun-loving post with her boyfriend, NBA star Jalen Green, on social media went viral, the age gap comments followed. Use to it, Michele claps back at the negative comments with a second post directed towards them.

“If you woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning,” Michele said to the camera as she walks through the yard. “Just say that.”

In the now-viral video, Draya Michele sets the scene with a playful proposal: “If I pull off this magic trick and amaze you, we go to Sephora. That’s all I want.” Draping a towel over a full glass of water, she promised to drink it without ever touching the cloth. Green, confused but intrigued, agreed to watch the supposed trick unfold.

What followed was a comedic buildup as Michele theatrically pretended to summon magical forces. Her performance, complete with exaggerated sound effects and faux mysticism, led Green to lean in with curiosity. The punchline landed when she invited him to inspect the glass. As he lifted the towel, she swiftly snatched the glass and drank it—without disturbing the cloth—just as promised. Green could only laugh in disbelief.

Draya Michele & Jalen Green

The video closed with Michele standing up, ready to claim her Sephora reward. Though it was a prank, the moment highlighted the couple’s easy chemistry and sense of humor.

The couple’s latest post follows their return to social media after Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets’ exit from the NBA Playoffs. Green had detached from social media at the beginning of the playoffs to focus on gameplay and advancing to the NBA finals.

Their relationship became public in May 2024, when Michele revealed her pregnancy on Mother’s Day. Since then, they’ve welcomed their daughter Lyght and shared occasional glimpses of their family life online.