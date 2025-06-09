Hitmaka recently went on DJ Akademik's platform and dished out an alleged NSFW story about Diddy and Draya Michele. It's unclear as to when this was going down exactly. But according to the longtime producer, it allegedly occurred during the Bad Boy mogul's relationship with Cassie.

As Hitmaka recalls, in the clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, he was in a meeting with Diddy at his mansion. He also mentioned that Cassie happened to be at the house as well. But what's really strange is that Draya Michele was inside this room that he and Sean "Diddy" Combs were in.

It allegedly wasn't a secret though either as the model and current partner of NBA star Jalen Green was sitting next to Diddy in plain sight. But what allegedly wasn't was what Draya was supposedly doing to the mogul.

Per Hitmaka, "[Diddy] was trying to have a meeting with me and Draya like giving him a hand job or something under the blanket. I don't walk too much but I went back downstairs with Travis Scott."

DJ Akademiks was quite flabbergasted replying, "Draya freaky like that?!" He then said to Hitmaka, "I thought Diddy liked n****s though?" The beat maker then said back, "I don't know what he do behind closed doors."

Diddy Trial

Later on, the two circle back as Ak was clearly not expecting this alleged interaction to be a topic of conversation. The hip-hop reporter wanted to know if Diddy was making it obvious that he was receiving the alleged pleasure that Hitmaka said he was.

He alleged that you couldn't tell one bit what was going on, but Hitmaka did clarify that he's "assuming" that Draya Michele was doing this. Moreover, he never explained why she was allegedly at Diddy's mansion or if they were in a relationship that Cassie wasn't aware of.

Overall, this is just another alleged account in a long line of them when it pertains to Diddy and Cassie's confusing 11-year relationship. The latter dished out plenty of harrowing allegations during her multi-day testimony at the start of her ex's federal trial.