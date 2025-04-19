Jalen Green Heads Into The Playoffs Confirming Relationship With Draya Michele Still Intact

NBA star Jalen Green, Draya Michele's baby daddy, has chosen to silence the noise.

In a pointed Instagram post, he revealed his decision to deactivate his social media accounts ahead of the NBA playoffs, writing, “Leave my girl out of it. I’m deactivating my ish for playoffs.”

The message, brief but telling, comes amid renewed commentary about his high-profile relationship with entrepreneur and media figure Draya Michele.

Green, 22, and Michele, 39, became public in August 2023. Their 17-year age gap quickly became a lightning rod for criticism, sparking debates across timelines and blogs.

Despite the controversy, their relationship has remained intact. In May 2024, the pair welcomed their first child together. Since then, Michele has spoken candidly about the backlash, describing their bond as rooted in mutual respect and genuine connection.

Green, for his part, has stayed consistent. He even tattooed Michele’s name as a public declaration of loyalty.

The decision to unplug from social platforms appears to be a move toward mental clarity. Green is entering the most critical stretch of the season, and distractions—especially personal attacks—can shift focus and stir unnecessary drama. His post reads as both a boundary and a plea, an attempt to shield Michele from the ongoing speculation while carving out space for his performance to speak for itself.

Jalen Green & Draya Michele

It also reflects the broader reality many professional athletes face. In the age of hyperconnectivity, privacy is a luxury.

Every post, like, and comment becomes part of a larger narrative—one often controlled by outsiders. Green’s move to disengage from that cycle is as much about reclaiming agency as it is about competitive focus.

He’s not the first athlete to log off under pressure. But his willingness to name the cause—protecting his partner—adds a layer of vulnerability often absent in the sports world.

Rather than retreat in silence, Green addressed the situation directly. That honesty resonated with fans, many of whom applauded the decision.

With the playoffs looming, Green has chosen to direct his energy inward. He’s shown flashes of brilliance this season, and his development remains a key storyline for the Rockets.

Whether his social silence leads to a breakout postseason remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: he’s tuned out the noise to chase something bigger.