Draya Michele & Her 22-Year-Old Son Attend Her 22-Year-Old Baby Daddy Jalen Green’s Basketball Game

39-year-old Draya Michele continues to receive backlash for her relationship with 22-year-old Jalen Green.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green's unconventional romance continues to turn heads. After confirming their relationship in 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together a few months later. The internet remains split. While many believe they're a match made in heaven, others couldn't agree less, mostly due to their large age gap. This debate was sparked once again over the weekend when the personality was spotted cheering Green on at a Houston Rockets game.

This gesture seems innocent enough. What caught social media users' attention the most, however, was the fact that she was accompanied by her 22-year-old son Kniko. Green is also 22, soon to be 23. The mother-son duo appeared to be in good spirits at the event, posing for selfies courtside. Draya stunned in a simple black top, which she paired with some bold fur pants. As for Kniko, he rocked an all-green outfit, topping everything off with a large cross.

Draya Michele & Kniko Howard Cheer On Jalen Green At Houston Rockets Game

Unfortunately, social media users aren't holding back when it comes to their harsh criticism of Draya in No Jumper's comments section. She's yet to address the backlash she's received for this particular outing, though she has clapped back at haters in the past. Late last month, for example, she showed her support for Mariah Carey when the 55-year-old songstress was seen on a date with 38-year-old Anderson .Paak. “That’s that 17-year age gap smile!!! Go Mimi (with y’all selective a**es)," she wrote at the time, sparking a debate about double standards.

In June, shortly after they welcomed their child, Draya and Green also chatted with TMZ Sports about how they felt about all of the controversy surrounding their relationship. She called other people's concern for their personal lives "weird." According to Green, they just simply "don't care" about whatever people have to say about them.