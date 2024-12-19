Tyrod Taylor Accuses Draya Michele Of Costing Him Money By Refusing To Leave LA Home

Caroline Fisher
News: The 2018 ESPYS-Red Carpet
Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Media personality Draya Michele arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrod Taylor wants Draya Michele evicted.

It goes without saying that Draya Michele has a lot going on these days. The model welcomed her third child with Jalen Green earlier this year, just months after they were first romantically linked. Regardless, she decided to take legal action against her ex Tyrod Taylor in June. She accused him of breach of contract and more. She alleged that he purchased an LA home in 2022, according to TMZ Sports, and allowed her and her children to live there.

Allegedly, he verbally agreed to let her buy it from him eventually and said any improvements she made to the home would go towards its final price. She proceeded to put $300K towards the home, only to have him allegedly later refuse to sell it to her. Earlier this month, The Neighborhood Talk reported that Taylor had called the police on Draya various times, trying to get her evicted from the property. Per In Touch Weekly, he filed an eviction lawsuit against her, which she alleges she had no knowledge of.

Tyrod Taylor Continues To Go After Draya Michele Over Los Angeles Home

Now, according to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Taylor is accusing Draya of staying at the property rent-free. He's asking a judge to move forward with the eviction. He claims his company has already obtained a writ of possession, and alleges that every day Draya remains there is costing the company money.

“Since approximately June 2024, I have been carrying the payment of the mortgage and upkeep expenses on the subject property. The approximate monthly amount associated with these expenses is $19,843.00," the filing alleges. “Every day that Draya remains in possession is another day that my company is deprived of possession, must continue to incur expenses, and is unable to list and sell the property." At the time of writing, the judge has yet to rule on Taylor's request.

