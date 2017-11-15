Tyrod Taylor
- SportsTyrod Taylor Out Indefinitely After Chargers' Doctor Punctures His LungTyrod Taylor's season is in jeopardy after the Los Angeles Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while treating his cracked ribs.By Alex Zidel
- SportsBud Light "Victory Fridges" To Unlock In Cleveland When Browns Finally WinBrowns win = free beer in Cleveland.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBaker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor Have A "QB-Only" RV At Browns CampBrowns QBs park top secret club house at training camp.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBuffalo Bills Trade QB Tyrod Taylor To Cleveland BrownsThe Brown have traded for QB Tyrod Taylor.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsBuffalo Bills Bench Tyrod Taylor In Favor Of Rookie QBBills to start Nathan Peterman.By Kyle Rooney