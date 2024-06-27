Draya Michele Sues Tyrod Taylor For Alleged Eviction Threats After Home Deal Goes South

Draya Michele accuses her ex of breach of contract and more.

As of late, Draya Michele appears to have been occupied with her new boyfriend Jalen Green, as well as their newborn daughter. Evidently, however, that hasn't stopped her from taking her ex Tyrod Taylor to court. Reportedly, she recently filed a lawsuit against him in which she accuses him of failing to hold up his end of a deal they allegedly made on a house together.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, he purchased an LA home in August of 2022 and allowed Draya and her children to live there. Allegedly, he verbally agreed to let Draya buy it from him eventually, and that any improvements she made to the home would go towards its final price. She went on to make an offer of $2.8M, and when he countered with $3.2M, she accepted. Draya then claims to have put $300K into work on the home, while under the assumption that it would go toward what she agreed to pay.

American football player Tyrod Taylor and model Draya Michele guests at the Dolce and Gabbana x Persol party of the Milan Fashion Week Men's Collection Spring Summer 2023. Milan (Italy), June 18th, 2022

In an unexpected turn of events, however, she alleges that he's now refusing to sell her the property and even threatening to evict her. She's suing Taylor for alleged breach of contract and more and is seeking unspecified damages. He's yet to address the lawsuit directly, though he did quote Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" on his Instagram Story today, which may or may not be an indicator of how he's feeling about all of this.