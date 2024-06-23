Jalen Green Claims He & Draya Michele “Don’t Care” About Age Gap Criticism

NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show at Pan Pacific Park on June 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Despite their 17-year age difference, Jalen Green and Draya Michele's chemistry is undeniable.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele's relationship continues to be a hot topic of debate, particularly as the couple has just welcomed their first child together. Their daughter arrived last month, and fans have since gotten several fun updates on both the infant and Draya's post-pregnancy bounceback. While most are glad to see that the pair is happy and healthy, others are still criticizing them for their almost 17-year age gap.

TMZ Sports recently spotted the duo out and about with their little one and decided to inquire about the hate that's been sent their way since announcing their relationship. When asked how they handle it, Draya simply revealed that they prefer to stay off of the internet. According to her, it's "weird" that so many people have taken issue with their personal lives, particularly since they're both consenting adults. "We also don't care," Green then interjected, making it clear that he's unfazed by all the negativity.

Read More: Draya Michele & Jalen Green Show Off Their Matching Tattoos On Father's Day

Draya Michele & Jalen Green Update Fans After Welcoming Their Daughter

 

During the chat, the pair also gave a brief update on how they're doing following their child's arrival. Draya explained that luckily, they've been able to get some decent sleep, and Green expressed excitement over becoming a "girl dad." It looks like the couple is doing better than ever, despite whatever critics may have to say about their circumstances.

While this is certainly impressive, it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as they just showed off some matching tattoos last week in honor of Father's Day. The tattoos in question are small Aquarius symbols on their fingers, indicative of their astrological signs. What do you think of Jalen Green and Draya Michele remaining unfazed by ongoing criticism of their age-gap relationship? What about them doing well following the recent birth of their daughter? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy & Draya Michele Allegedly Hooked Up While Cassie Was In The House With Them, Hitmaka Claims

