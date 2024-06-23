Jalen Green Claims He & Draya Michele “Don’t Care” About Age Gap Criticism

Despite their 17-year age difference, Jalen Green and Draya Michele's chemistry is undeniable.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele's relationship continues to be a hot topic of debate, particularly as the couple has just welcomed their first child together. Their daughter arrived last month, and fans have since gotten several fun updates on both the infant and Draya's post-pregnancy bounceback. While most are glad to see that the pair is happy and healthy, others are still criticizing them for their almost 17-year age gap.

TMZ Sports recently spotted the duo out and about with their little one and decided to inquire about the hate that's been sent their way since announcing their relationship. When asked how they handle it, Draya simply revealed that they prefer to stay off of the internet. According to her, it's "weird" that so many people have taken issue with their personal lives, particularly since they're both consenting adults. "We also don't care," Green then interjected, making it clear that he's unfazed by all the negativity.

During the chat, the pair also gave a brief update on how they're doing following their child's arrival. Draya explained that luckily, they've been able to get some decent sleep, and Green expressed excitement over becoming a "girl dad." It looks like the couple is doing better than ever, despite whatever critics may have to say about their circumstances.