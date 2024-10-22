Draya Michele Accused Of Gold-Digging After Flaunting Jalen Green's New Mega-Deal

Draya Michele has come under fire.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green are a couple that has certainly caused quite a stir on social media. Overall, they have an age gap of about 17 years which in the eyes of many, is a bit predatory. Some have accused Michele of being a gold-digger and "trapping" Green. However, the Houston Rockets star has been adamant that he and Michele are doing just fine and do not care about all of the social media hot takes regarding their relationship.

Following the birth of their child, the couple was remaining pretty low-key. However, Michele has respawned all of the criticisms that were being leveled against her. How? You may ask. Well, it is because Green just got a three-year $106 million contract extension. Instead of congratulating her man in private, Michele took to Instagram where she flaunted the new deal. This subsequently led to a whole bunch of allegations that Michele is a gold-digger who had been scouting Green from the very beginning.

Draya Michele Sets Social Media Ablaze

These comments could be found on all corners of the internet, and especially over in the comments section of The Shade Room. "Something in my spirit says she studied and scouted that boy like a Agent," one person wrote. "Feels cringe her posting about his income," said another. One fan even got creative with the jokes saying "I know she was rubbing her hands like bird man watching the espn reports." While Michele and Green will continue to live their lives, there is no doubt that some have already made up their minds about what is potentially going on here.