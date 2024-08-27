Jalen Green Has Fans Convinced He Got Draya Michele's Face Tattooed On His Back

BYAlexander Cole25 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show - Front Row
Jalen Green and Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show held at the Pan Pacific Park Gymnasium on June 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)
The couple is still going strong.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele are a couple that has certainly riled up fans. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that Green is much younger than Michele. Moreover, he is an NBA star who is making tens of millions of dollars. As a result, there are some out there who are very productive of the star. Not to mention, the couple now has a kid, which has led to more theories about exploitation. However, the couple has denied it all, and they seem pretty happy.

Through all of this, they are still very much together. They have been spotted at some events with one another, and they are always posting each other on social media. Meanwhile, fans recently spotted a tattoo on Green that may or may not showcase just how much he loves his woman. Below, you can see that his back has a tattoo on it that portrays the face of a woman. Half of the tattoo was sticking out so it is hard to tell what the true subject is. However, many believe it is a depiction of Draya Michele.

Read More: Jalen Green Claims He & Draya Michele “Don’t Care” About Age Gap Criticism

Jalen Green x Draya Michele

This is definitely a bit of a bold move but you cannot help but respect it quite a bit. At the end of the day, Green seems to really be in love with Michele, and the internet's opinion is not going to change that. However, there is no doubt that getting such a tattoo can be a risk. People break up all of the time, and this would be a hard tat to get lasered off.

Let us know what you think about this couple, in the comments section down below. Did you ever have a problem with these two and their union? Do you believe those who feel like Michele is looking to take advantage of Green? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Draya Michele & Jalen Green Show Off Their Matching Tattoos On Father's Day

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
...