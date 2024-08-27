Jalen Green Has Fans Convinced He Got Draya Michele's Face Tattooed On His Back

The couple is still going strong.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele are a couple that has certainly riled up fans. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that Green is much younger than Michele. Moreover, he is an NBA star who is making tens of millions of dollars. As a result, there are some out there who are very productive of the star. Not to mention, the couple now has a kid, which has led to more theories about exploitation. However, the couple has denied it all, and they seem pretty happy.

Through all of this, they are still very much together. They have been spotted at some events with one another, and they are always posting each other on social media. Meanwhile, fans recently spotted a tattoo on Green that may or may not showcase just how much he loves his woman. Below, you can see that his back has a tattoo on it that portrays the face of a woman. Half of the tattoo was sticking out so it is hard to tell what the true subject is. However, many believe it is a depiction of Draya Michele.

Jalen Green x Draya Michele

This is definitely a bit of a bold move but you cannot help but respect it quite a bit. At the end of the day, Green seems to really be in love with Michele, and the internet's opinion is not going to change that. However, there is no doubt that getting such a tattoo can be a risk. People break up all of the time, and this would be a hard tat to get lasered off.