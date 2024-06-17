Draya Michele & Jalen Green Show Off Their Matching Tattoos On Father's Day

Draya Michele and Jalen Green's relationship has been put under the microscope as of late.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green are a couple that has ultimately attracted a ton of discourse. Overall, this is due to the fact that Green is 17 years younger than Michele. Moreover, Green is a young rich athlete who is susceptible to being taken advantage of. After the PJ Washington and Brittany Renner situation, fans have been particularly sensitive about young NBA stars becoming fathers. However, it appears as though Michele and Green are doing just fine, despite the concern.

Recently, the couple was spotted wearing matching outfits. This subsequently led to some jokes on social media. However, Michele ultimately came out and gathered those who had something to say. This weekend, Michele was celebrating Green's very first Father's Day as a dad. It was certainly a special occasion, and in her Instagram story, she unveiled her matching tattoos with Green. These tattoos are on their fingers and they both have the Aquarius symbol.

Draya Michele x Jalen Green

Of course, the Aquarius symbol is special for both of them as the two were born during the Aquarius date range. Green was born on February 9th while Michele on January 23rd. While we're sure someone in the comments can explain the astrological significance of this, there's no denying the two have bonded over this past year. Hopefully, the two are able to keep the love alive as they parent their newborn child.

Let us know what you think of the relationship between Draya Michele and Jalen Green, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that there is anything wrong with them having an age-gap relationship? How do you feel about getting matching tattoos with your significant other? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.