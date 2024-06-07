Draya Michele And Jalen Green Go Out On The Town Wearing Matching Outfits

The couple are clearly enjoying one another's company.

Draya Michele has been under scrutiny for her romantic relationship with Jalen Green since January. The apparent couple's age difference has been the main source of internet indignation. Jalen is 22 years old, and Draya Michele is 39. After reaching the seven-month milestone, she declared her pregnancy on International Women's Day in March. On Mother's Day in May, Draya and Green welcomed their baby girl. The internet assumed they were dating even before Draya said she was pregnant. In 2023, she had been seen with him on a few occasions. They haven't formally discussed their relationship or choice to conceive a child yet.

But after throwing the then-unborn child a baby shower with a cherry theme, they announced that they were co-parenting. They don't appear to be trying to hide the fact that they are clearly in love and may even be dating while taking care of their baby. This week, Draya Michele and Jalen Green attended a star-studded celebrity event wearing matching grey and white cutoff t-shirts. They were pictured standing with Steelo Brim, Sam Jay, and singer Miguel in a widely shared image.

Draya Michele And Jalen Green Go Out With Matching Outfits

As the image circulated on social media, Draya cleared up the confusion created by people talking about it on her Instagram Story. "No picture or video" on Instagram, she said, could "set [her] off" in the same way that "pictures and videos" of her do for other people. The investment in her life was deemed "strange" by her. “I be wanting to know does your man, bestie, employer know you just be serial typing negative sh*t on here? Self-evaluation. What did that comment do for me?"