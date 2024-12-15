Draya Michele Identifies Baby Daddy Jalen Green As "My Man" While Sharing IG Post About Relationships

Draya Michele hints at possible relationship with Jalen Green outside of parenthood.

While the two share a child together, the dynamics of reality TV star and designer Draya Michele and NBA star Jalen Green's relationship has never been revealed. Michele may have provided fans with a hint over the weekend in her latest Instagram story that mentioned him in association with "My Man." The shared post reads: "I don't wanna 'figure it out on my own' I wanna CALL MY MAN.. y'all is crazy." Under the repost by Rich Lashayy, Michele wrote, "Excuse me one sec... (Call Jalen)."

The story sent social media into a frenzy. Many refer to the assumed couple's 16-year age gap in mixed comments. After Shade Room broke the news, One user wrote, “Gotta wait til he gets outta school at 3:45,” while another joked, “Dude still on his parents’ Blue Cross insurance.” While another user followed with, “She’s gonna call him, and he’s gonna tell her, ‘Hold up, let me ask my mama.’” A joke about health insurance received many likes. The user commented: “Dude still on his parents’ Blue Cross insurance.”

The comments remained constant, switching from age to healthcare to money. A user commented, “This is from a financial standpoint, guys,” while another added, “I mean, if you’re figuring out finances, it makes sense.” The jokes didn’t stop there. “Being 40 and asking a 20-year-old what to do is crazy,” another remarked, while someone else pointed out, “Shorty, you way older than him… he needs to call YOU.”