Draya Michele Ignites Debate After Flexing Her Snatched Post-Pregnancy Body

Draya Michele continues to be a bit controversial.

Draya Michele is someone who has elicited a fair bit of controversy over the last few years. Overall, her latest controversy involves none other than Jalen Green. This is due to the fact that she and the NBA star had a child together recently. Although the two appear to be happy with one another, fans have expressed concern over their age gap. Michele is 39 years old while Green is 22. This 17-year age gap is not the norm, and in the eyes of some, Green is being taken advantage of. However, Green has not expressed this to be the case.

Either way, Michele recently gave birth to their child, and she has been documenting her post-pregnancy journey on social media. Part of this journey has been showing off her "snapback" body. For those who may not be aware, this is simply the concept of going back to your pre-pregnancy body in a short amount of time. In a new post on Instagram, Michele showed off her post-pregnancy body, which one may describe as "snatched." She obviously looks great, although she has sparked a debate about SnapBack culture and how celebrities have let it get out of hand.

Draya Michele On The Gram

"She looks great, but I wish the SnapBack culture would go away.… go cuddle your baby," one person wrote on The Neighborhood Talk. "I’m not gonna lie it’s annoying like at 1 month shouldn’t you be at home bonding with your Newborn baby ain’t that much outside in the world," said another. Needless to say, the average person doesn't have the same resources as celebrities. Furthermore, some have different priorities than others, and that is clearly at the heart of the discourse here. As for Michele, it seems unlikely that she would respond to the noise, but you never know.