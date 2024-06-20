Kendrick Lamar Performs "Euphoria" Live For The First Time: Watch

BYAlexander Cole3.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud Miami 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 24: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kendrick makes music that electrifies em.

Kendrick Lamar is currently performing at "The Pop Out" which is a concert that is looking to be a uniting force for the West Coast. To open his set, Kendrick performed his first diss track against Drake, "Euphoria." It was a truly incredible moment that fans will remember for the rest of their lives. In fact, Kendrick rapped every single bar, which just goes to show what an amazing performer he is. As you can imagine, the visuals of the performance are pretty spectacular.

Below, you can find a small snippet of the performance, which had the entire KIA Forum shaking. It was not the first time tonight that this was the case. Of course, Tyler, The Creator had popped out earlier in the evening. We also got some truly spectacular performances from the likes of Roddy Ricch, YG, and many others. Mustard even put on a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, which made the concert feel that much more special.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Almost Starts An Earthquake After Surprising Fans At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show

Kendrick Lamar Had The Fans Jumping

There are some massive stars in the crowd at the show right now. For instance, we have LeBron James, Rick Ross, James Harden, and many others. This show is a once-in-a-lifetime type of event, and it must be pretty special to be there right now. Hopefully, Kendrick brings out some more guests to make this an even better night than it already is. Oh...and we need that performance of "Not Like Us."

Let us know what you thought of Kendrick's performance of "Euphoria," in the comments section down below. How did you feel about his performance of the song? Did you expect that this would be his first song of the entire evening? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: LeBron James Spotted In The Crowd At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver NuggetsMusicLeBron James Spotted In The Crowd At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Concert122
U.S. Premiere Of "Jackass Forever"MusicTyler The Creator Almost Starts An Earthquake After Surprising Fans At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show359
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar To Host "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Tonight: How To Watch For Free2.7K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicWhite Kendrick Lamar Fans Roasted Online For Missing The Point Of "Not Like Us"632