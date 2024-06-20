Kendrick Lamar Performs "Euphoria" Live For The First Time: Watch

Kendrick makes music that electrifies em.

Kendrick Lamar is currently performing at "The Pop Out" which is a concert that is looking to be a uniting force for the West Coast. To open his set, Kendrick performed his first diss track against Drake, "Euphoria." It was a truly incredible moment that fans will remember for the rest of their lives. In fact, Kendrick rapped every single bar, which just goes to show what an amazing performer he is. As you can imagine, the visuals of the performance are pretty spectacular.

Below, you can find a small snippet of the performance, which had the entire KIA Forum shaking. It was not the first time tonight that this was the case. Of course, Tyler, The Creator had popped out earlier in the evening. We also got some truly spectacular performances from the likes of Roddy Ricch, YG, and many others. Mustard even put on a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, which made the concert feel that much more special.

Kendrick Lamar Had The Fans Jumping

There are some massive stars in the crowd at the show right now. For instance, we have LeBron James, Rick Ross, James Harden, and many others. This show is a once-in-a-lifetime type of event, and it must be pretty special to be there right now. Hopefully, Kendrick brings out some more guests to make this an even better night than it already is. Oh...and we need that performance of "Not Like Us."