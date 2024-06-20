Tyler The Creator Almost Starts An Earthquake After Surprising Fans At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show

U.S. Premiere Of "Jackass Forever"
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tyler, the Creator attends the U.S. Premiere of "Jackass Forever" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 01, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tyler made some time during DJ Mustard's set.

Tyler The Creator is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. Although he is from California, he doesn't always run with other West Coast artists. That is why it came as a massive shock to fans on Wednesday night that he was one of the guests at the KIA Forum. Overall, Kendrick Lamar is hosting his "Pop Out" show, and during DJ Mustard's set, Tyler had the crowd ready to start an earthquake. The entire arena rumbled when he came out, and you could tell it was from pure adulation and surprise.

As you can see in the video down below, Tyler came out by performing "WusYaName" off of his album Call Me If You Get Lost. Furthermore, he performed "Earfquake" from the album IGOR. It was an incredible moment and one that fans are going to surely remember for the rest of their lives. As it stands, Roddy Ricch is on the stage, and he is running through some of his biggest hits. Needless to say, this is one of the greatest concerts you will ever see.

Tyler The Creator Performs Some Hits

The first set hosted by DJ Hed was a massive celebration of smaller West Coast artists. From Rucci to Remble to Ohgheesy to Jay Worthy, there were some incredible talents on stage. Moreover, we even got an appearance from Tommy The Clown. It has been a truly incredible show so far, and there is no doubt that fans have been blessed by what they're seeing. Hopefully, Kendrick's set is able to live up to the hype.

Let us know what you think of Tyler, The Creator pulling up to the show, in the comments section down below. Was there a song that you wanted him to perform that he skipped over? Who else do you believe will pull up? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

