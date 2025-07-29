Draya Michele Compares Criticizing Her Relationship With Jalen Green To Homophobia

Draya Michele is tired of everyone on the internet judging her relationship with 23-year-old NBA player Jalen Green. Her frustration recently reached a boiling point, and she addressed the criticism in a comment posted on a TikTok video.

On July 22, Whistle published a video of Green and Michele completing a couples quiz. There, they tested how much they knew about each other. In one viral clip, Green asked Michele what was one item he would always forget to pack on vacation, to which Draya answered "underwear."

Another clip that made the rounds featured Jalen Green being unable to name Destiny's Child when asked about Beyonce's career before going solo. Though the clips were pretty lighthearted, fans were not any less unsettled by the wide age gap. Michele's oldest child is just 10 months younger than Green.

Tiktoker Boujeebrownskin took to his page to react to the video, calling out Michele and Green for seemingly having a “mother/son” type relationship rather than a romantic one. “It’s the fact that you are aware that he is significantly younger than you, and you think that it’s a joke,” Boujeebrownskin said in the video. “It’s clear you are leaning into this intentional age gap that y’all have, and I think that’s pretty f***ing weird.”

Jalen Green Draya Michele Relationship

Draya Michele responded to the video, where called Boujeebrownskin out for being "ageist." She claimed criticizing her relationship with Jalen Green as being no different from being homophobic.

“One more thing ... this is AGEIST !! No different from being homophobic — you can’t be woke about one thing, babe and not the other,” Michele commented on the video. “Discrimination is discrimination. Imagine if somebody told you couldn’t love who you wanted to because they felt like it was 'wrong.'”

Of course, that comment and comparison drew plenty of mockery from the internet. "She’s better off with no comment to the media," wrote one user. "Draya love on your mans & get off the internet," wrote another. "Draya’s elevator doesn’t go all the way up," joked someone else.