Draya Michele and Jalen Green are causing quite the conversation today thanks to a couple's interview that's gone viral. As caught by The Shade Room, the 40-year-old and the 23-year-old participated in the Whistle relationship quiz and some of the answers were quite eye-opening.

One the questions related to who slid into who's DMs first. The former Houston Rockets guard came clean, admitting it was him who boldly made the first move after chuckling before answering. Michele, who's been facing a lot of heat for dating him, took a moment to clap back at her haters.

"Thank you!" she said to the camera. "Did everyone hear that? Just clarifying things." However, even though she felt vindicated in that moment, folks online still aren't comfortable with the age gap. "Him sliding first mean she should have been the mature one and ignored it," one person comments. "Girl you still had to make a decision to pursue a child," another adds.

Another attention-grabbing moment occurred when Michele and Green debated who they think is the better driver. Of course, they campaigned for themselves, but Draya argued she was better because she's had a driver's license as long as Jalen's been alive.

Draya Michele & Jalen Green

This comment took folks out too, with some writing things like, "'I’ve had a driver license your whole life,' The way I gasped."

Lastly, the couple was asked to come up with a hypothetical reality TV show name. Draya, having experience in that field herself, was able to think of one immediately. "Draya and Jalen — bridging the gap," she answered. However, she decided to also say, "Let me give y’all some context, it’s the age gap, y’all." Green approved of the title, giving her the point in this friendly competition.

As you could imagine, people had a lot to say about this answer too. Some came to Draya's defense, writing, "She did exactly what she wanted to do in this situation and people are in an uproar!!! I love Draya for standing on business and living her life on her own terms… He all smiles….. He knew exactly what he was doing and wanted."

Of course, there was some push back. "I’m wondering if his parents are involved in his life cause we all know if he didn’t have this career she wouldn’t even bat a eye at him."