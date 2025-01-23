Draya Michele & Jalen Green Wow Fans With Handsy Photo In Honor Of Her 40th Birthday

Jalen Green and Draya Michele are one pair that never fails to spark controversy. Since announcing their relationship back in 2023, they've continuously turned heads for their large age gap. Regardless, they appear to be doing better than ever, even welcoming their first child together last year. They don't shy away from flaunting their romance on social media despite criticism, and this week was certainly no exception.

Today, Draya is celebrating her 40th birthday. In honor of the exciting occasion, Green took to his Instagram Story to share a heartfelt message. "Happy Pday to the realest on my side [heart emoji] i love you @drayamichele," he wrote. To accompany his sweet message, he posted a photo of himself hugging Draya, and placing a hand on her backside. His post has earned mixed reactions in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section on Instagram. While some continue to hate on the happy couple, others are wishing them the best, and sharing their own uplifting messages in honor of Draya's special day.

Jalen Green Wishes Draya Michele A Happy Birthday

"They don't care about y'all mentioning her age they still doing wtf they want it's they life," one supporter writes. "Y'all mind your business. If they like it I love it! HBD Draya," someone says. Others are noting how happy the two of them look, and are urging trolls to stop spewing negativity their way. Unfortunately, however, this is far from the first time Draya has been hit with a barrage of hate comments. Earlier this month, she also took to Instagram to promote an air purifier amid the Los Angeles wildfires.