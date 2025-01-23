Draya Michele & Jalen Green Wow Fans With Handsy Photo In Honor Of Her 40th Birthday

BY Caroline Fisher 4.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The h.wood Group's 10th Annual Red, White &amp; Bootsy 4th Of July, Presented By LF*GO!‚Ñ¢Ô∏è ENERGY
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - JULY 04: Draya and Jalen Green attend The h.wood Group's 10th annual red, white &amp; bootsy 4th of July, presented by LF*GO!™️ ENERGY at Nobu Malibu on July 04, 2024 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group )
Jalen Green recently shared a sweet message for his boo, Draya Michele.

Jalen Green and Draya Michele are one pair that never fails to spark controversy. Since announcing their relationship back in 2023, they've continuously turned heads for their large age gap. Regardless, they appear to be doing better than ever, even welcoming their first child together last year. They don't shy away from flaunting their romance on social media despite criticism, and this week was certainly no exception.

Today, Draya is celebrating her 40th birthday. In honor of the exciting occasion, Green took to his Instagram Story to share a heartfelt message. "Happy Pday to the realest on my side [heart emoji] i love you @drayamichele," he wrote. To accompany his sweet message, he posted a photo of himself hugging Draya, and placing a hand on her backside. His post has earned mixed reactions in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section on Instagram. While some continue to hate on the happy couple, others are wishing them the best, and sharing their own uplifting messages in honor of Draya's special day.

Read More: Draya Michele Blasted By Fans Over "Tone Deaf" Instagram Promotion

Jalen Green Wishes Draya Michele A Happy Birthday

"They don't care about y'all mentioning her age they still doing wtf they want it's they life," one supporter writes. "Y'all mind your business. If they like it I love it! HBD Draya," someone says. Others are noting how happy the two of them look, and are urging trolls to stop spewing negativity their way. Unfortunately, however, this is far from the first time Draya has been hit with a barrage of hate comments. Earlier this month, she also took to Instagram to promote an air purifier amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

Many saw this move as opportunistic, and slammed the personality accordingly. Others rushed to her defense, arguing that air purifiers could actually be incredibly useful to those living in Southern California. "How is her promoting an air purifier for people in surrounding areas who are breathing in toxic air, tone deaf?" one user asked. "'Read the room' the room is unfortunately smokey, we need this!" another wrote.

Read More: Draya Michele & Her 22-Year-Old Son Attend Her 22-Year-Old Baby Daddy Jalen Green’s Basketball Game

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day Four Pop Culture Draya Michele Blasted By Fans Over "Tone Deaf" Instagram Promotion 2.6K
FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, Hosted By FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner In West Hollywood, CA Relationships Draya Michele Announces Birth Of Daughter With Jalen Green 1.9K
NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show Relationships Draya Michele Identifies Baby Daddy Jalen Green As "My Man" While Sharing IG Post About Relationships 46.6K
2019 American Influencer Awards Sports Draya Michele Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body After Giving Birth To Baby Girl With Jalen Green 3.9K