Draya Michele Blasted By Fans Over "Tone Deaf" Instagram Promotion

The TV star drew mixed reactions.

Draya Michele is no stranger to controversy. The reality star has made a career out of eliciting strong reactions from fans and co-stars. She may not have been able to predict the response she got on the 10th of January, though. Draya Michele decided to promote an air purifier on Instagram. It was clearly meant to coincide with the wildfires that have been tearing through Los Angeles over the past week. Instead of coming off helpful, however, some fans felt the reality star was being opportunistic.

Draya Michele's post saw her specifically reference the L.A. wildfires. "While the unimaginable is happening with the fires in LA," she wrote in the caption. "Air quality is so poor, toxic even. I’m using the @sereniby_official air purifier to ensure that my kids and pets are breathing in fresh, double filtered air." Draya Michele went on to offer Instagram users a discount should they choose to buy now. "The brand is now offering $200 off when you use my link in bio. There’s no price on peace of mind but having it is more valuable than most worldly things." The reality star also included the hashtag "#prayforla."

Draya Michele Promoted Air Purifiers Amidst L.A. Fires

Instagram users did not like this look at all. Many felt like Draya Michele was using a tragedy to help sell an air purifier brand. Others felt that the decision to market air quality in the midst of California's current situation was "tone deaf" in nature. "Draya using the L.A. fires," wrote one irate user. "To promote an air purifier on her Instagram. Like she never does anything right. Tone deaf af." The sentiment was echoed throughout the comment section on the Shade Room. Draya Michele limited the comments on her post, so it's harder to gauge the feedback.