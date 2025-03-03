The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Is Finally Returning In 2025

The Air Jordan 4 remains one of the most iconic sneakers in history. First released in 1989, this model was designed by Tinker Hatfield and quickly became a staple in basketball and streetwear culture. Its signature mesh panels, visible Air cushioning, and unique lace support system set it apart. Over the years, Jordan Brand has brought back some of its most beloved colorways, and in 2025, the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is making its long-awaited return. This sneaker holds a special place in Jordan history. Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 4 during the 1989 NBA season, delivering one of the most legendary moments in playoff history: his game-winning shot.

The "White Cement" colorway became an instant favorite, thanks to its clean white upper and distinctive speckled cement gray detailing. It was last retroed in 2016, and fans have been eagerly waiting for another chance to grab a pair. Now, the 2025 edition stays true to its original form. It features the beloved Nike Air branding on the heel, a crisp white leather upper, and the classic cement gray accents. These latest images confirm that the sneaker retains all the details that made it legendary. Expect a full family-size release when it drops later this year.

Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement”

Image via GOAT

The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" returns with its signature white leather upper and speckled cement gray accents. Black hits on the wings and midsole contrast the design, while red Jumpman branding on the tongue adds a bold touch. The Nike Air logo on the heel stays true to its original roots. A visible Air unit provides comfort, while the rubber outsole ensures traction. This timeless classic is back.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is going to drop on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released.

Image via GOAT