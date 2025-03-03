Jayson Tatum’s Latest Jordan Tatum 3 PE Honors Breast Cancer Awareness

BY Ben Atkinson 106 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-tatum-3-breast-cancer-awareness-pe-sneaker-news
Image via @dangnicekicks
Jayson Tatum’s Jordan Tatum 3 "Breast Cancer Awareness" PE features a striking pink design with layered details, honoring a meaningful cause.

Jayson Tatum continues to push boundaries with his signature sneaker, the Jordan Tatum 3. His latest player-exclusive colorway, designed for Breast Cancer Awareness, brings a vibrant touch to the hardwood. While this version will not hit retail shelves, it serves as a powerful tribute to those affected by the disease. The shoe’s striking design highlights Tatum’s commitment to meaningful causes beyond basketball. The Jordan Tatum 3 debuted as a lightweight and responsive performance sneaker tailored to Tatum’s dynamic playstyle. It features Zoom Air cushioning for explosive movements and a low-profile build for agility.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has honored Breast Cancer Awareness with special-edition releases, often showcasing bold pink color schemes. This latest version stands out with its eye-catching hues and intricate details, reinforcing the importance of spreading awareness through sports. The exclusive design of this sneaker is impossible to ignore. The photos reveal a rich pink upper with layered textures and flowing lines, creating a visually striking effect. Tatum’s "JT" logo on the tongue and Jumpman branding on the side add signature elements to the design. With its vibrant aesthetic and meaningful inspiration, this Jordan Tatum 3 PE is a standout piece, even if it remains exclusive to the court.

Read More: Nike Foamposite One Revamped With A Sleek "Carbon Fiber" Look

Jordan Tatum 3 “Breast Cancer Awareness” PE

The Jordan Tatum 3 "Breast Cancer Awareness" PE is a bold tribute to the cause. A vivid pink upper blends mesh and synthetic materials, creating a layered, dynamic look. Wavy paneling wraps around the shoe, adding a sense of movement. The sole unit features a sculpted design with traction zones for stability. Tatum’s "JT" logo sits on the tongue, while a Jumpman on the lateral side completes the design. This PE will not be available for retail.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Jordan Tatum 3 “Breast Cancer Awareness” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court.

Read More: The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” Returns This April

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jayson Tatum’s Heartfelt Tribute In The Jordan Tatum 3 "6th Man" 500
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Tatum 3 “Sidewalk Chalk” Inspired By Deuce Tatum 436
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Tatum 3 “10K Hours” Release Date Unveiled 997
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Tatum 3 “Welcome To The Garden” Officially Revealed 750