Jayson Tatum’s Offseason Passions Inspire His Latest Jordan Tatum 3

Jayson Tatum’s third signature sneaker with Jordan Brand gets a personal touch with the “Hobbies” colorway. Inspired by his offseason passions, this release brings a laid-back, vacation-ready feel. The soft sail and muslin base is paired with tropical details that reflect Tatum’s interests beyond the court. This pair captures his love for travel, photography, fitness, and storytelling, turning his off-court life into a wearable statement. Each shoe tells a different story. The left sneaker features a palm tree and camera on the heel tabs, symbolizing Tatum’s love for exploring new places and capturing moments. Meanwhile, the right shoe showcases a feather and kettlebell.

These subtle yet meaningful details make this colorway more than just a sneaker—it’s a glimpse into Tatum’s world. Beyond the storytelling elements, the Jordan Tatum 3 “Hobbies” delivers on performance. The lightweight build ensures speed and agility, while the responsive cushioning provides all-day comfort. The breathable upper keeps things cool, making it perfect for on and off the court. Whether you’re hooping or relaxing, this sneaker offers both style and function. With its mix of personal flair and high-level performance, this Jordan Tatum 3 stands out. Fans of Jayson Tatum and unique storytelling will want to grab a pair before they’re gone.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Hobbies”

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Hobbies” features a soft sail upper with muslin and pale ivory details. Purple Jumpman branding adds contrast, while unique vacation-inspired graphics decorate the heel tabs. Palm tree and camera icons on the left shoe highlight Tatum’s love for travel, while a feather and kettlebell on the right shoe represent his off-court passions. A translucent outsole completes the look, adding a sleek finishing touch.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Hobbies” will be released on March 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop, making them an affordable yet stylish option for fans.

