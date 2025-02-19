A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined"

A fresh in-hand look reveals all the details.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" is gearing up for its release, and a new in-hand look gives fans a closer view of the details. This pair celebrates Michael Jordan’s college legacy with a clean white leather base and bold University Blue overlays. What makes this edition stand out is the cracked leather finish, similar to the popular "Lost and Found" release, adding a worn-in, vintage vibe. The blend of classic Tar Heel colors with aged textures creates a fresh take on a timeless design. With its high-top silhouette, it delivers both nostalgia and everyday wearability.

The familiar white and blue color scheme stays true to Jordan Brand’s roots, while the cracked leather brings an old-school aesthetic. To make things even more special, this pair will come in unique packaging—an Orange and White box with a Black and Red lid, switching up the usual Jordan 1 presentation. Now that in-hand images have surfaced, anticipation is at an all-time high. Sneakerheads have been waiting for this one, and it’s bound to sell out fast. Whether you’re into retro designs or just love a clean Jordan 1, the "UNC Reimagined" is a must-have addition to any rotation.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

This release brings a fresh spin with cracked leather accents, similar to the beloved "Lost and Found" edition. A blue rubber outsole pairs with a sail midsole, adding to the aged aesthetic. The upper boasts premium white leather with bold UNC Blue overlays, keeping the Tar Heel spirit alive. A matching blue Swoosh and a white Air Jordan Wings logo complete the classic look. Adding to the excitement, the sneakers arrive in special packaging—an Orange and White box with a Black and Red lid, shaking up the usual Jordan 1 presentation.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

