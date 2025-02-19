Jordan Brand Refreshes A Classic With The Air Jordan 4 RM "Seafoam"

Image via Nike
The Seafoam colorway delivers a clean and refreshing look.

Jordan Brand continues to evolve its legacy with the Air Jordan 4 RM. This remastered version of the iconic Air Jordan 4 takes a modern approach while staying true to its roots. The silhouette retains familiar design cues but introduces updated materials and structural tweaks. It offers a sleeker profile, making it more lifestyle-friendly while still holding onto its basketball DNA. The "Seafoam" colorway adds a refreshing touch to the Air Jordan 4 RM. Jordan Brand has used Seafoam hues in the past, but this version brings a more refined execution. The combination of soft green tones and premium materials gives the sneaker a clean, elevated look. It’s subtle yet eye-catching, making it perfect for both casual wear and sneaker collections.

Comfort and durability are key highlights of the Air Jordan 4 RM. The model features a mix of suede, leather, and plastic overlays for a structured yet flexible build. A reworked heel tab and cushioning system ensure all-day comfort. Whether on the court or the streets, this sneaker delivers a smooth blend of performance and style. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Seafoam" is set to make waves when it drops. The updated design and refreshing colorway make it a must-have for Jordan fans. Expect this pair to gain attention as more sneakerheads get an in-hand look. With Jordan Brand pushing innovation, this remastered edition proves that classics can always be reimagined.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Seafoam”
Air-Jordan-4-RM-Seafoam-FQ7940-003
Image via Nike

The sneakers blend classic elements with modern updates. The upper features a mix of suede and smooth leather in soft green shades, adding texture and depth. A semi-translucent plastic cage reinforces the midfoot for a futuristic touch. The sail midsole complements the muted tones, while the visible Air unit ensures comfort. Bold Nike Air branding on the heel completes the design, making this a standout addition to Jordan Brand’s lineup.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Seafoam” will be released on February 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Air-Jordan-4-RM-Seafoam-FQ7940-003-1
Image via Nike
Air-Jordan-4-RM-Seafoam-FQ7940-003-4
Image via Nike

