Air Jordan 4 RM Shines Bright In "Chrome"

This pair is set to be a WMNS exclusive.

The Air Jordan 4 RM "Chrome" is the latest addition to Jordan Brand's lineup, designed exclusively for women. First, the sleek colorway combines clean white uppers with bold chrome accents for a modern look. The shiny metallic finish on the overlays adds a futuristic vibe. Next, the subtle grid pattern on the chrome panels gives the shoe a unique texture. To enhance comfort, the sneaker features a padded collar and tongue. Meanwhile, the lightweight midsole provides cushioning for all-day wear. The translucent rubber outsole complements the design while ensuring durability. Small details like the silver Jumpman logo on the heel elevate the premium aesthetic.

Transitioning to versatility, the "Chrome" colorway is perfect for both casual wear and special occasions. The mix of metallic and neutral tones makes it easy to style. On-foot photos reveal just how striking the chrome details look under different lighting. Finally, as a women’s exclusive, this Air Jordan 4 RM stands out in its elegance and contemporary appeal. With its bold design and luxe touches, the "Chrome" colorway is set to turn heads. Fans can expect this release to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion lovers alike.

"Chrome" Air Jordan 4 RM

These sneakers feature a seafoam outsole paired with a light midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from white leather, combined with chrome overlays creating a shiny look. Sail laces and a matching tongue complete the simple color palette. The tongues showcase black Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in chrome grey, providing a subtle yet bold contrast to the overall design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Chrome” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

