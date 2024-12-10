Air Jordan 4 RM Comes "Easter" Ready

Pastel colors and a great silhouette.

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Easter” colorway is arriving just in time for spring. This refreshed take on the iconic silhouette blends soft pastel tones with sleek, modern elements. The uppers feature a mix of creamy white leather and pale blue suede, creating a calming and stylish look. Also, light pink accents on the outsole and Jumpman branding add a festive touch. The updated design of the Jordan 4 RM emphasizes versatility and elegance. Moreover, the midsole incorporates a subtle cream tone, providing balance to the pastel hues. The translucent Air unit in the heel offers both visual appeal and functional comfort.

Additionally, the clean white laces tie the design together, enhancing its crisp aesthetic. This "Easter" edition perfectly captures the essence of the season. The use of premium materials elevates its overall appeal, making it a standout in the Jordan Brand lineup. Furthermore, the lightweight construction ensures it delivers exceptional performance both on and off the court. Fans are already buzzing about this fresh release. Its unique color palette and attention to detail make it a perfect addition to any sneaker collection. This festive design is poised to become a seasonal favorite, blending tradition with contemporary style.

"Easter" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a pink outsole paired with a sail midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from leather and suede, combined with light blue and grey overlays in mixed materials, offering a vibrant look. White laces and a matching tongue complete the simple color palette. The tongues showcase pink Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding, providing a vibrant and bold contrast to the overall design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Easter” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike