New Photos At The New Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers”

New in-hand photos of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" have arrived, showcasing the bold design that celebrates the Los Angeles Dodgers. The sneaker features red, white, and blue tones, with a primarily blue upper accented by white and red highlights. This colorway delivers a striking, patriotic vibe. A standout detail is the baseball-inspired stitching on the tongue, paying homage to the sport. Known for its cutting-edge cushioning and support, the Kobe 6 Protro remains a favorite among athletes. The "Dodgers" edition seamlessly combines performance and style, appealing to basketball and baseball fans alike.

With a release date set for later this month, excitement is ramping up. The public version may vary slightly from the player-exclusive edition, but the key design elements will stay intact. The new in-hand photos confirm the impeccable attention to detail in this colorway. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" honors Kobe Bryant’s connection to baseball while delivering the durability and comfort the line is known for. This release is already generating buzz among sneaker collectors and sports enthusiasts. The vibrant design and tribute to the Dodgers make it a standout addition to the Protro lineup. Fans eagerly await its upcoming drop.

"Dodgers" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers showcase a blue rubber outsole with a white Kobe emblem beneath the heel and a crisp white midsole. The uppers consist of blue fabric, highlighted by a white Nike Swoosh along the sides. Red accents, such as an "8" near the Swoosh and baseball-style stitching at the top of the tongue, add unique character. Furthermore, Kobe’s logo appears in white on the tongue.