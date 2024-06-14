Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers” Player's Exclusive Revealed

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game - World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Kobe Bryant attends The Los Angeles Dodgers Game - World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
It looks like this sneaker will also be released to the public.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is making a debut in a striking "Dodgers" colorway. This version captures the essence of the Los Angeles Dodgers, featuring red, white, and blue hues. The upper is predominantly blue, with white accents and red highlights adding contrast. A standout feature is the baseball stitching on the tongue, paying homage to the sport. This sneaker combines performance and style. The Kobe 6 Protro is known for its advanced cushioning and support, making it a favorite among athletes. The "Dodgers" colorway adds a new dimension, appealing to both basketball and baseball fans.

The image below shows a player-exclusive model. The public release might differ slightly, but it will likely retain the key design elements. This anticipated release will generate excitement among sneaker enthusiasts and sports fans alike. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" is not just a tribute to a team but a celebration of Kobe Bryant’s love for baseball. As always, the craftsmanship is top-notch, ensuring durability and comfort. Keep an eye out for official release details, as this pair promises to be a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

"Dodgers" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers sport a blue rubber sole with a white Kobe logo under the heel and a pristine white midsole. The uppers are crafted from blue material, highlighted by a white Nike Swoosh on the sides. Red accents, including an "8" near the Swoosh and baseball-inspired stitching at the top of the tongue, add a unique touch. Additionally, Kobe’s logo appears in white on the tongues.

House of Heat reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers” is going to drop sometime next summer. Also, the retail price will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

