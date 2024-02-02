Vanessa Bryant Shows Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers”

Vanessa Bryant recently took to social media, offering a heartfelt glimpse into her world. She's showcasing the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the captivating "Dodgers" colorway. This choice of footwear, characterized by vibrant blue and white hues with touches of red, pays homage to the iconic color palette associated with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following the tragic loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, in January 2020, Vanessa's selection of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro goes beyond being a fashion statement. It becomes a profound symbol of remembrance, resilience, and strength as she navigates grief.

The carefully curated blue and white tones, accentuated by the red highlights, not only align with the Dodgers' team colors but also serve as a poignant representation of unity and shared memories. Vanessa's decision to share these sneakers on social media creates a meaningful connection to Kobe's love for basketball, the city of Los Angeles, and the enduring bond they shared. In this subtle yet powerful post, Vanessa Bryant continues to weave her narrative through fashion, paying tribute to Kobe's legacy and emphasizing the enduring impact of the Nike Kobe line.

“Dodgers” Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Image via Vanessa Bryant (Instagram)

The sneakers feature a bleu rubber sole with a white Kobe logo under the heels and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a blue material, with a white Nike Swoosh featured on the sides. Also, red details include an “8” near the Swoosh and stitching at the top of the tongue, representative of a baseball. Finally, Kobe’s logo can be found in white on the tongues of the shoes.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Dodgers” will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

