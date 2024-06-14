Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe” Slated For Next Summer: First Look

Nike's Quarterly Earnings Surpasses Expectations
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: The Nike logo hangs above the entrance to the Nike store on December 21, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Nike reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results with revenue of $11.36 billion vs. $11.25 billion expected. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
12 years later, this vibrant colorway returns to the Kobe 8.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro will return next summer in the much-anticipated "What The Kobe" colorway. Originally released in 2013, this pair is making a comeback 12 years later, rekindling excitement among fans. The 2013 version was renowned for its unique approach, featuring two different sneakers with a mix of vibrant colors and designs. Each shoe in the pair was distinct, combining elements from various past Kobe 8 releases into a single, eye-catching package.

The original pair's bold aesthetic set a high standard, and Nike's updated look will be interesting. The combination of bright hues and diverse patterns on each shoe created a visually striking look that stood out. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What The Kobe" promises to deliver the same level of excitement and uniqueness that made the original so memorable. Sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe fans alike are eagerly awaiting this summer release. Fans are ready to add this iconic and innovative design to their collections.

"What The Kobe" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The original 2013 release features a colorful display, with two mismatched sneakers. Also, the right sneaker features mostly green and orange, with a neon yellow Swoosh. Further, the left shoe displays a combination of blue and orange, with purple detailing. As mentioned, we do not know exactly what this 2025 pair will look like.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe” will be released sometime in the Summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

