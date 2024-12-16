In-Hand Images Surface Of Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe”

The pair is dropping on Mamba Day in 2025.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to return next April in the legendary "What The Kobe" colorway, and in-hand images are now available. Originally released in 2013, this design became an instant classic with its bold mismatched sneakers and a patchwork of vibrant colors and patterns pulled from previous Kobe 8 releases. Now, 12 years later, the return of this iconic pair is sparking nostalgia and generating excitement for its modern revival. The updated version stays true to its roots while adding a fresh touch. Fans are already buzzing about this long-awaited comeback.

With the newly revealed in-hand images, anticipation has reached new heights. The chaotic mix of bright hues and eye-catching patterns stays true to the original, once again delivering a standout design. This release blends heritage and innovation, capturing the essence of Kobe Bryant's influence on the sneaker world. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What The Kobe" continues to push boundaries while celebrating Kobe’s enduring legacy. Fans and collectors alike are eagerly awaiting the return of this timeless masterpiece.

“What The Kobe” Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The 2013 release showcased a vibrant and lively design, featuring two mismatched sneakers. The right shoe displayed hues of green and orange, paired with a bold yellow Swoosh. Meanwhile, the left sneaker blended blue and orange shades, highlighted by eye-catching purple accents. With fresh in-hand images emerging, we now see a preview of the updated 2025 version. True to the original, the design remains energetic and unexpected, combining elements from past releases into a daring creation.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe” will be released on April 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Excitingly, this marks the return of an iconic design. Furthermore, fans can expect a bold, vibrant look. Also, sneaker enthusiasts are counting down. Finally, the wait is almost over.