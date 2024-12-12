The Nike Kobe 8 Protro Brings Energy With "What The Kobe"

On-foot photos have surfaced.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is making its highly anticipated return next April in the iconic "What The Kobe" colorway and on-foot photos are now here. Originally debuted in 2013, this design became a standout with its bold mismatched sneakers and patchwork of vibrant colors and patterns from previous Kobe 8 releases. After 12 years, the comeback of this classic design is sparking nostalgia while fueling excitement for its modern revival.

With the latest on-foot photos offering a detailed look, the energy around this release has skyrocketed. The vibrant hues and chaotic patterns that defined the original are once again front and center, promising to captivate both collectors and casual fans. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What The Kobe" remains a statement piece, blending innovation with heritage. Sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe Bryant fans are counting down the days, ready to embrace the return of a design that continues to push boundaries and celebrate Kobe’s lasting legacy.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe”

The 2013 debut boasted a vivid and energetic aesthetic, featuring two mismatched sneakers. The right shoe highlighted shades of green and orange, complemented by a bright yellow Swoosh. On the other hand, the left sneaker combined blue and orange tones, accented with striking purple details. With new in-hand photos surfacing, we get a glimpse of the updated 2025 version. Staying true to the original, the design remains dynamic and unpredictable, merging elements from previous releases into a bold creation.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What The Kobe" will be released on April 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop.