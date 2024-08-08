Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe” Expected Release Date

A nostalgic release for basketball fans.

Next April, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro will make a highly anticipated return in the "What The Kobe" colorway. First released in 2013, this version is coming back after 12 years, reigniting enthusiasm among fans. The 2013 iteration was celebrated for its innovative design, featuring two distinct sneakers adorned with a mix of vibrant colors and patterns. Each shoe was unique, incorporating elements from various previous Kobe 8 releases into a single striking pair. This return not only pays homage to a memorable release but also builds anticipation for how Nike will refresh and reinterpret the iconic design.

Given the bold aesthetic of the original, Nike's updated version will be intriguing. The bright hues and diverse patterns on each shoe created a visually captivating effect that set it apart. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What The Kobe" is expected to capture the same excitement and uniqueness that made the original iconic. Both sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe fans are eagerly anticipating this release, ready to add this distinctive design to their collections. The buzz surrounding this reissue highlights the lasting impact and continued relevance of the shoe's innovative style.

"What The Kobe" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The original 2013 release showcases a vibrant and colorful display, featuring two mismatched sneakers. Specifically, the right sneaker predominantly sports green and orange, highlighted by a neon yellow Swoosh. Meanwhile, the left shoe exhibits a blend of blue and orange, complemented by purple detailing. Although we know the details of the 2013 release, the exact design of the 2025 pair remains unknown.