Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe” Gets An In-Hand Look

Ben Atkinson
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day
Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers retired jersey No. 24 of Kobe Bryant at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images via Imagn images
Early pairs seems to have made their way out.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to make a triumphant return next April in the iconic "What The Kobe" colorway and the first in-hand photos are finally here. Originally released in 2013, this unique design captured attention with its bold aesthetic and mismatched sneakers. Each pair faetures a patchwork of vibrant colors and patterns from past Kobe 8 releases. After 12 years, fans are thrilled to see this classic make a comeback. It is reigniting nostalgia while sparking curiosity about how Nike might update this beloved design for a new era.

With the first in-hand photos now available, excitement has reached a fever pitch. The vibrant hues and eclectic patterns that defined the original are expected to take center stage again, ensuring the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What The Kobe" stands out in any collection. Sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe Bryant fans alike are eagerly counting down to its release, ready to celebrate a design that remains as groundbreaking and visually striking today as it was over a decade ago.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe”

The original 2013 release features a bright and lively design, with two mismatched sneakers. The right shoe prominently showcases green and orange, accented by a neon yellow Swoosh. Meanwhile, the left sneaker blends blue and orange, enhanced by bold purple accents. Now, with in-hand photos available, we finally see what the 2025 edition looks like. True to its roots, the design stays vibrant and chaotic, blending elements from past releases into a bold statement. Fans can expect the same unmatched energy and creativity that made the original iconic, ensuring this pair is a must-have for collectors.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe” will be released on April 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Excitingly, this marks the return of an iconic design. Furthermore, fans can expect a bold, vibrant look. Also, sneaker enthusiasts are counting down. Finally, the wait is almost over.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
