Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe” Gets An In-Hand Look

Early pairs seems to have made their way out.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to make a triumphant return next April in the iconic "What The Kobe" colorway and the first in-hand photos are finally here. Originally released in 2013, this unique design captured attention with its bold aesthetic and mismatched sneakers. Each pair faetures a patchwork of vibrant colors and patterns from past Kobe 8 releases. After 12 years, fans are thrilled to see this classic make a comeback. It is reigniting nostalgia while sparking curiosity about how Nike might update this beloved design for a new era.

With the first in-hand photos now available, excitement has reached a fever pitch. The vibrant hues and eclectic patterns that defined the original are expected to take center stage again, ensuring the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "What The Kobe" stands out in any collection. Sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe Bryant fans alike are eagerly counting down to its release, ready to celebrate a design that remains as groundbreaking and visually striking today as it was over a decade ago.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “What The Kobe”

The original 2013 release features a bright and lively design, with two mismatched sneakers. The right shoe prominently showcases green and orange, accented by a neon yellow Swoosh. Meanwhile, the left sneaker blends blue and orange, enhanced by bold purple accents. Now, with in-hand photos available, we finally see what the 2025 edition looks like. True to its roots, the design stays vibrant and chaotic, blending elements from past releases into a bold statement. Fans can expect the same unmatched energy and creativity that made the original iconic, ensuring this pair is a must-have for collectors.