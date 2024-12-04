Exclusive Look At Air Jordan 9 "Oregon Ducks" PE

Unfortunately this pair won't drop.

The Air Jordan 9 “Oregon Ducks” Player’s Exclusive is a standout design. This colorway is exclusively made for Oregon athletes, showcasing the school’s signature green and yellow palette. The upper features crisp white leather, providing a clean base for the bold accents. Also, vibrant green patent leather overlays wrap around the shoe, adding a glossy, eye-catching finish. Yellow details, like the eyelets and Oregon branding, further tie the design to the Ducks. On the tongue, “Oregon” is boldly displayed, while yellow appears on the heels, emphasizing the school’s pride. A black midsole creates sharp contrast, and the outsole is clean white, completing the look.

The Jumpman logo on the lateral side stands out in green, blending seamlessly with the design. Though these sneakers are highly coveted, they won’t be released to the public. This exclusivity makes them a collector’s dream and a symbol of prestige for Oregon players. The combination of premium materials and thoughtful details showcases Jordan Brand’s commitment to celebrating its partnerships. With its bold colors and unique features, the Air Jordan 9 “Oregon Ducks” PE is truly a standout addition to the lineup. This pair cements its place as a highlight of Jordan Brand's exclusive creations.

"Oregon Ducks" Air Jordan 9

